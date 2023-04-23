The Atlanta Hawks are 7-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 series lead.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)

Hawks (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (231)



The Celtics have been more successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 35-45-2 mark of the Hawks.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 46.2% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 7 or more (60%).

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total 56.1% of the time this season (46 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Hawks are 12-22, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

When it comes to points, Boston is dominating both offensively and defensively, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.

The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).

