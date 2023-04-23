Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The Boston Bruins ready for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Sunday, April 23, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins lead the series 2-1. Oddsmakers favor the Bruins in this matchup, assigning them -150 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+130).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have a 60-14 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Boston has a 50-13 record (winning 79.4% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bruins a 60.0% chance to win.
- In 46 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bruins with DraftKings.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In Boston's past 10 games, it hit the over twice.
- The average amount of goals in the Bruins' past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins create the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 301 this season.
- The Bruins are ranked first in NHL action with the fewest goals against, having given up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential (+127) leads the league this season .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.