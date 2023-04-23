Bruins vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The Boston Bruins take the road Sunday to square off against the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins are up 2-1. The Bruins are favored (-150) against the Panthers (+130).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.
Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Sunday
Our model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-150)
- Total Pick: Over (6)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.7)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 11-5-16 in overtime games on their way to a 65-12-5 overall record.
- Boston has 40 points (19-6-2) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the five games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston has taken 14 points from the 11 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (6-3-2 record).
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals 68 times, and are 60-5-3 in those games (to record 123 points).
- In the 39 games when Boston has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 33-3-3 record (69 points).
- In the 53 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston is 38-10-5 (81 points).
- The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 31 games. The Bruins finished 28-3-0 in those contests (56 points).
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|9th
|33
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|12th
|22.2%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|1st
|87.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.