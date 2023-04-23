The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, square off versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Horford, in his most recent game (April 21 loss against the Hawks) put up eight points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 8.6 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.1 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.1 PRA -- 19 17.8 PR -- 16 14.7 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.4



Al Horford Insights vs. the Hawks

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Horford's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 118.1 points per game, 25th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have given up 26 per game, 22nd in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Al Horford vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 29 8 4 3 2 0 0 4/18/2023 32 8 4 3 2 3 1 4/15/2023 38 6 9 2 2 2 1 3/11/2023 33 9 4 3 3 2 1 11/16/2022 27 7 11 4 1 1 0

