The Milwaukee Brewers (14-6) and the Boston Red Sox (11-10) will go head to head on Saturday, April 22 at American Family Field, with Wade Miley getting the nod for the Brewers and Garrett Whitlock taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Brewers (-125). The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWIX

BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Miley - MIL (2-1, 1.50 ERA) vs Whitlock - BOS (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won seven out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Brewers have a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 1-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) Yu Chang 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Connor Wong 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

