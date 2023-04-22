Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Saturday at American Family Field against Wade Miley, who is starting for the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWIX

BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 25 home runs.

Fueled by 71 extra-base hits, Boston ranks 10th in MLB with a .420 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .247 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Boston has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 116.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .326 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.

Boston averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Boston has the 25th-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.349 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Garrett Whitlock heads to the mound for the Red Sox to make his third start of the season, seeking his second win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing seven innings and giving up one earned run.

He has started two games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Whitlock has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Brayan Bello - 4/18/2023 Twins W 5-4 Home Chris Sale Sonny Gray 4/19/2023 Twins L 10-4 Home Corey Kluber Joe Ryan 4/20/2023 Twins W 11-5 Home Tanner Houck Kenta Maeda 4/21/2023 Brewers W 5-3 Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta 4/22/2023 Brewers - Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley 4/23/2023 Brewers - Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes 4/24/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/25/2023 Orioles - Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish 4/26/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians - Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.