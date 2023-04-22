Wade Miley takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at American Family Field against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The favored Brewers have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +110. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWIX

BSWIX Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

The past 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

Boston has a record of 1-5 when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of its 21 opportunities.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 4-4 8-3 3-6 5-6 6-3

