Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the hill, on April 22 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has four doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .260.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 14 of 21 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
- He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Turner has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.07 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 19 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Brewers are sending Miley (2-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 1.50 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.