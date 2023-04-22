Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Arroyo (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles) and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Twins.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWIX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has three doubles and two walks while batting .176.
- In seven of 17 games this year (41.2%), Arroyo has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in four of 17 games so far this year.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.07 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 1.0 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Miley (2-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed a 1.50 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .206 to opposing batters.
