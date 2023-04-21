Yu Chang Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yu Chang -- hitting .107 with two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on April 21 at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Twins.
Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Yu Chang At The Plate
- Chang is batting .103 with two home runs and a walk.
- Twice in 13 games this year, Chang has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In 13 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In two games this year, Chang has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|3
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 2.96 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (2-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.18 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
