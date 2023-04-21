After hitting .103 with a double and eight walks in his past 10 games, Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is batting .143 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Casas has picked up a hit in seven games this year (36.8%), including one multi-hit game.

In 19 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Casas has driven home a run in four games this year (21.1%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.

He has scored at least once six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings