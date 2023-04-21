The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head to head in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and ALT
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-2) 222.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-2.5) 222.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Nuggets (-2.5) 222.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and allow 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).
  • These two teams average 231.6 points per game between them, 9.1 more than this game's total.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 228.3 points per game, 5.8 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this season.

