The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 119-106 win over the Hawks (his most recent action) Smart posted 14 points, six assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll examine Smart's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 13.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.0 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.4 PRA 21.5 20.9 21.5 PR -- 14.6 16.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's taken 5.6 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 118.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have allowed 26 per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Marcus Smart vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 32 14 5 6 2 0 3 4/15/2023 32 11 7 7 2 2 3 3/11/2023 36 11 1 6 3 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.