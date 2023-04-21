The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brogdon, in his last action, had 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a 119-106 win over the Hawks.

Let's look at Brogdon's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 14.9 15.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.3 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.5 PRA 20.5 22.8 23.9 PR -- 19.1 19.4 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.4



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Malcolm Brogdon has made 5.3 shots per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 10.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brogdon's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks allow 44.1 rebounds per game, ranking 19th in the league.

The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, giving up 26 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks are eighth in the league, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 28 13 7 8 1 1 1 4/15/2023 21 5 5 2 0 0 0 3/11/2023 25 18 4 5 2 0 1

