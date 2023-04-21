In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will face the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

ABC Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

In games New York shoots higher than 46.8% from the field, it is 29-15 overall.

The Knicks are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 25th.

The Knicks average 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers allow (106.9).

New York is 39-23 when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers have shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Cleveland has compiled a 39-19 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.2% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at third.

The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Cleveland has put together a 33-12 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are scoring 117.3 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 2.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (114.8).

New York is surrendering 113 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (113.2).

At home, the Knicks are averaging 0.7 fewer threes per game (12.3) than in road games (13). However, they own a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to when playing on the road (35.1%).

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers average more points per game at home (113.2) than on the road (111.3), and also concede fewer points at home (105) than on the road (108.8).

Cleveland concedes 105 points per game at home, and 108.8 away.

The Cavaliers average 1.3 more assists per game at home (25.6) than away (24.3).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Isaiah Roby Out Ankle

Cavaliers Injuries