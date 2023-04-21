Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Brewers - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .217 with three doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .179 with four doubles and three walks.
- In six of 15 games this season, Wong has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his 15 games this year.
- In two games this season, Wong has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five of 15 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have a 2.96 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.