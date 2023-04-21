Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - NBA Playoffs Game 3
State Farm Arena is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Atlanta Hawks (41-41) will square off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Jaylen Brown and Trae Young are players to watch for the Celtics and Hawks, respectively.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, April 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Celtics' Last Game
The Hawks were beaten by the Celtics on Tuesday, 119-106. Dejounte Murray scored 29 in a losing effort, while Tatum led the winning team with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|29
|10
|6
|1
|1
|5
|Derrick White
|26
|7
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Jaylen Brown
|18
|3
|2
|3
|2
|2
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum puts up 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the field and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (sixth in NBA).
- Brown is putting up 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart leads his squad in assists per contest (6.3), and also averages 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.4 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|20.1
|5.8
|2.7
|0.7
|0.2
|2.5
|Derrick White
|15.9
|4.7
|3.1
|0.5
|1.4
|2.2
|Jaylen Brown
|17.3
|4.9
|2.6
|0.8
|0.2
|1
|Malcolm Brogdon
|13.1
|3.5
|3.9
|0.7
|0.3
|1.2
|Marcus Smart
|9.3
|2.5
|3.6
|1.2
|0.4
|1.8
