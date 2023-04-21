The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will go head to head in Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game (scoring 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +535 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

These two teams average a combined 236.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 229.5 points per game, one more point than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has covered 35 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1 Jaylen Brown 25.5 -125 26.6 Derrick White 15.5 -125 12.4 Malcolm Brogdon 12.5 -125 14.9 Marcus Smart 11.5 -120 11.5

