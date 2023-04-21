The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)

Hawks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Boston (21-25-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (44.7%) than Atlanta (6-3) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Boston and its opponents have gone over the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been thriving at both ends of the court this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

This year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 26.7 per game.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by sinking 16 threes per contest (second-best).

So far this year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% threes (38% of the team's baskets).

