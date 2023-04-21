The Florida Panthers are on their home ice at BB&T Center to square off with the Boston Bruins in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is knotted up at 1-1. The Bruins have -155 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+135).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-155) Panthers (+135) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 80.8% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (59-14).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Boston has a 48-12 record (winning 80.0% of its games).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.8% in this contest.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston has gone over twice in its past 10 games.

In their last 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Bruins offense's 301 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in NHL play, giving up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

Their +127 goal differential is top-rated in the league.

