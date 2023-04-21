After going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.481) and OPS (.887) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 56th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 16 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In 20 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Verdugo has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 of 20 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 7 11 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings