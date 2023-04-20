Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Triston Casas -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on April 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .130 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- In six of 18 games this year, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Casas has driven home a run in four games this year (22.2%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
- He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 2.70 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins are sending Maeda (0-2) to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
