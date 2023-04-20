Red Sox vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Verdugo and Trevor Larnach will be among the stars on display when the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins on Thursday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Twins (+100). The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Red Soxgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-120
|+100
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The Red Sox have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and won that contest.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games. Boston games have finished above the total three times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 8.5 runs.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox are 6-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Boston has a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of its games).
- The Red Sox have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.
- Boston has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 13 times this season for a 13-6-0 record against the over/under.
- The Red Sox have not had a run line set for a game this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-6
|3-4
|7-3
|2-6
|3-6
|6-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.