Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Thursday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has four doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .261.
- Turner has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this season (12 of 19), with at least two hits six times (31.6%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Turner has driven in a run in five games this season (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (42.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Twins' 2.70 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 20 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Maeda (0-2) starts for the Twins, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.