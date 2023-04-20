Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken facing off at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, April 20 on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Kraken are the underdog (+190) in this matchup against the Avalanche (-225).

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-225)

Avalanche (-225) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.2)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 51-24-7 overall and 15-7-22 in overtime games.

Colorado has 36 points (16-8-4) in the 28 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

The seven times this season the Avalanche finished a game with just one goal, they went 2-2-3 (seven points).

Colorado has scored two goals in 14 games this season (3-10-1 record, seven points).

The Avalanche are 45-9-3 in the 57 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 93 points).

In the 35 games when Colorado has scored a single power-play goal, it has a 23-10-2 record (48 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 31-12-4 (66 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents 32 times, and went 17-13-2 (36 points).

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a 9-8-17 record in overtime matchups this season and a 46-28-8 overall record.

Seattle has earned 36 points (16-7-4) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken scored only one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned four points (1-9-2 record).

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 56 games, earning 96 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 20-7-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 33-18-4 (70 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 12-10-3 to record 27 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

