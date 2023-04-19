The Denver Nuggets are 8.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Wednesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, ALT, and BSN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The over/under in the matchup is set at 221.5.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 221.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 58 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 221.5 combined points.

Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 228.3, 6.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The Nuggets have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 52 games this season that ended with a point total over 221.5 points.

The average total for Minnesota's games this season has been 231.6, 10.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Minnesota has a 38-43-0 record against the spread this season.

The Timberwolves have come away with 21 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 26.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 221.5 % of Games Over 221.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.

Three of Nuggets' past 10 games have hit the over.

In home games, Denver sports a better record against the spread (25-16-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets put up the same amount of points as the Timberwolves give up (115.8).

Denver is 30-12 against the spread and 38-4 overall when scoring more than 115.8 points.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 games.

Three of the Timberwolves' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Minnesota has performed better against the spread on the road (21-20-0) than at home (17-23-0) this year.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

