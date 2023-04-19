After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is batting .160 with two doubles and two walks.

In six of 16 games this season (37.5%), Arroyo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of 16 games so far this season.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings