Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers play on Wednesday, April 19, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins lead the series 1-0. The Panthers are underdogs (+205) in this matchup against the Bruins (-245).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-245)
|Panthers (+205)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have put together a 59-13 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -245 or shorter, Boston has a 21-4 record (winning 84.0% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 71.0%.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Bruins have been the strongest squad in league action, allowing 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
- Their +127 goal differential is first in the league.
