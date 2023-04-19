Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 19 showcases the Boston Bruins hosting the Florida Panthers at TD Garden at 7:30 PM ET on . The Bruins are up 1-0 in the series.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS 11/23/2022 Panthers Bruins 5-2 FLA

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in NHL play, conceding 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (two per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals allowed (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players