Yu Chang -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang is hitting .091 with a home run and a walk.
  • Chang notched a hit in one of 11 games so far this year, and he had multiple hits in that game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Chang has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 2.60 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1).
