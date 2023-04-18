Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Twins - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (hitting .138 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Angels.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Triston Casas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .146.
- Casas has had a base hit in six of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Casas has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%).
- He has scored in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have a 2.60 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.