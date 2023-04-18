The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (hitting .138 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBI), take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Angels.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas has three doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .146.
  • Casas has had a base hit in six of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Casas has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%).
  • He has scored in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The Twins have a 2.60 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray (2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
