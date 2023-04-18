The Minnesota Twins will look to Donovan Solano for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are eighth-best in baseball with 21 total home runs.

Boston's .413 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

Boston is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.4 runs per game (91 total).

The Red Sox's .324 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.

The Red Sox strike out 8.0 times per game, the No. 11 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.

Boston's 5.07 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 21st-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.396).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale (1-1 with an 11.25 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/13/2023 Rays L 9-3 Away Corey Kluber Jeffrey Springs 4/14/2023 Angels W 5-3 Home Tanner Houck Patrick Sandoval 4/15/2023 Angels W 9-7 Home Nick Pivetta Tyler Anderson 4/16/2023 Angels W 2-1 Home Garrett Whitlock Reid Detmers 4/17/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Brayan Bello - 4/18/2023 Twins - Home Chris Sale Sonny Gray 4/19/2023 Twins - Home Corey Kluber Joe Ryan 4/20/2023 Twins - Home Tanner Houck Tyler Mahle 4/21/2023 Brewers - Away Nick Pivetta Freddy Peralta 4/22/2023 Brewers - Away Garrett Whitlock Wade Miley 4/23/2023 Brewers - Away Brayan Bello Corbin Burnes

