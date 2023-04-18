The Minnesota Twins and Donovan Solano will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Twins (-115). The over/under for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been victorious in two of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 17 games with a total this season.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-5 3-4 7-3 1-5 2-5 6-3

