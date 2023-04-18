Red Sox vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (8-9) and the Minnesota Twins (10-6) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Red Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on April 18.
The probable pitchers are Chris Sale (1-1) for the Boston Red Sox and Sonny Gray (2-0) for the Minnesota Twins.
Red Sox vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Red Sox vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Twins 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
- The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won six of those games.
- This season Boston has won six of its 10 games, or 60%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Boston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 91 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox's 5.07 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 13
|@ Rays
|L 9-3
|Corey Kluber vs Jeffrey Springs
|April 14
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Tanner Houck vs Patrick Sandoval
|April 15
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Nick Pivetta vs Tyler Anderson
|April 16
|Angels
|W 2-1
|Garrett Whitlock vs Reid Detmers
|April 17
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Brayan Bello vs -
|April 18
|Twins
|-
|Chris Sale vs Sonny Gray
|April 19
|Twins
|-
|Corey Kluber vs Joe Ryan
|April 20
|Twins
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Tyler Mahle
|April 21
|@ Brewers
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Freddy Peralta
|April 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Wade Miley
|April 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Corbin Burnes
