After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jarren Duran At The Plate (2022)

  • Duran hit .221 with 14 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Duran reached base via a hit in 33 of 58 games last season (56.9%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (10 of them).
  • Including the 58 games he played in last season, he homered in three of them (5.2%), leaving the ballpark in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20.7% of his games a season ago (12 of 58), Duran drove home a run. In four of those games (6.9%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • He scored a run in 21 of 58 games last year (36.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 25
.202 AVG .242
.273 OBP .294
.367 SLG .358
13 XBH 7
1 HR 2
6 RBI 11
42/7 K/BB 21/7
3 SB 4
Home Away
32 GP 26
18 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
4 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
1 (3.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • The Twins are sending Gray (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering three hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
