The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 101-97 loss to the Knicks (his most recent action) Mitchell posted 38 points, eight assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Mitchell's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 28.3 33.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 5.3 Assists 4.5 4.4 3.2 PRA 42.5 37 41.7 PR -- 32.6 38.5 3PM 4.5 3.6 3.8



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Donovan Mitchell has made 10.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 19.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 25.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

Mitchell's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113.1 points per game.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the league, giving up 42 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 25.1 per contest, 13th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks are 25th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 44 38 5 8 6 1 3 3/31/2023 40 42 4 5 6 1 0 1/24/2023 38 24 8 8 6 1 4 12/4/2022 40 23 4 5 2 1 0 10/30/2022 37 38 3 12 8 2 1

