The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-10.5) 230.5 -520 +410 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-10.5) 230.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-10.5) 229.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-10.5) 228.5 -525 +410 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
  • These two teams score 236.3 points per game combined, 5.8 more than this game's point total.
  • These two teams together give up 229.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Jayson Tatum 30.5 -110 25.0
Jayson Tatum 30.5 -110 30.1
Jaylen Brown 27.5 -105 29.0
Jaylen Brown 27.5 -105 26.6
Derrick White 15.5 -105 24.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Robert Williams III or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.