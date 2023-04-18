The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and give up 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score 236.3 points per game combined, 5.8 more than this game's point total.

These two teams together give up 229.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jayson Tatum 30.5 -110 25.0 Jayson Tatum 30.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 27.5 -105 29.0 Jaylen Brown 27.5 -105 26.6 Derrick White 15.5 -105 24.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Robert Williams III or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.