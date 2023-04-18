Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Hawks are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (230.5)
- The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 38.9% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (56.1% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics are averaging 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from three-point land this season. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.