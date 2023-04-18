Alex Verdugo -- hitting .324 with two doubles, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 18 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.438) and OPS (.832) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .313 during his last games.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in 82.4% of his 17 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.3% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Verdugo has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this year (64.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9, the first-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 2.60 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .53 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.53), 15th in WHIP (1.000), and 16th in K/9 (10.1) among qualifying pitchers.
