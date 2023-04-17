After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 11:10 AM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 11:10 AM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 16 hits, batting .262 this season with 10 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

In 66.7% of his 15 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (40.0%), homering in 10.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.7% of his games this year, Devers has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (26.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 10 of 15 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings