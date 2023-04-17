Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Alex Verdugo (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 11:10 AM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 11:10 AM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .386 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.
- In 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%) Verdugo has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
- He has homered in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (25.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 16 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.71 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .47 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .47 ERA ranks first, .947 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks 10th.
