On Monday, Alex Verdugo (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 11:10 AM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 11:10 AM ET

11:10 AM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .386 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 88th in the league in slugging.

In 13 of 16 games this year (81.3%) Verdugo has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (37.5%).

He has homered in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (25.0%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 16 games (62.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings