Yu Chang -- 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang is batting .105 with a home run and a walk.
  • Chang notched a hit in one of 10 games so far this season, and he had multiple hits in that game.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Chang has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Detmers (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
