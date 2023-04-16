Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -120 +100 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 3-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been the moneyline favorite nine total times this season. They've finished 5-4 in those games.

Boston has gone 5-4 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Boston has played in 15 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-5-0).

The Red Sox have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-4 3-4 6-3 1-5 2-5 5-3

