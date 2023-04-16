Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston with an OBP of .382 this season while batting .255 with nine walks and eight runs scored.
- Turner is batting .389 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 10 of 15 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Turner has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (46.7%), including one multi-run game.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|7 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Angels' 3.80 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers (0-0) starts for the Angels, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
