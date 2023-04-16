After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .172 with three doubles and three walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.

Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

