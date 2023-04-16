Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Wong? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is batting .172 with three doubles and three walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
- Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
- Detmers (0-0) pitches for the Angels to make his third start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.