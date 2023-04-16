After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Connor Wong and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Reid Detmers) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is batting .172 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not gone deep in his 11 games this year.
  • Wong has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (13 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Detmers (0-0) pitches for the Angels to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
