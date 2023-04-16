Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .188 with a double, a walk and an RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Arroyo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Reid Detmers) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has two doubles and two walks while batting .159.
- Arroyo has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year (35.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
- Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three games this year (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Angels have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 13 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Angels will look to Detmers (0-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
