On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .424, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 12 of 15 games this season (80.0%), including five multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Verdugo has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 7 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

