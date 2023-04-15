The Los Angeles Angels (7-6) and the Boston Red Sox (6-8) will square off on Saturday, April 15 at Fenway Park, with Tyler Anderson pitching for the Angels and Nick Pivetta taking the hill for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Angels (-115). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (1-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (0-1, 0.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Red Sox's game versus the Angels but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Red Sox (-105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to beat the Angels with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.52.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Alex Verdugo get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Red Sox vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Angels have gone 6-5 (winning 54.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in five games this season and have come away with the win one time (20%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been a moneyline underdog of -115 or longer four times, losing every contest.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Red Sox had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Red Sox vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+150) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Red Sox, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.