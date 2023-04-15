How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Angels versus Boston Red Sox game on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Hunter Renfroe and Rafael Devers.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 18 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- Boston is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- The Red Sox rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.
- Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 76 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.316).
- The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking eighth with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.
- Boston averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.24 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.467 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox's Nick Pivetta will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing five innings without allowing a run.
- Pivetta has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Rays
|L 1-0
|Away
|Nick Pivetta
|-
|4/11/2023
|Rays
|L 7-2
|Away
|Garrett Whitlock
|Shane McClanahan
|4/12/2023
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Taj Bradley
|4/13/2023
|Rays
|L 9-3
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Jeffrey Springs
|4/14/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/15/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Anderson
|4/16/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Garrett Whitlock
|Reid Detmers
|4/17/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Sonny Gray
|4/19/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Joe Ryan
|4/20/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Tyler Mahle
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.