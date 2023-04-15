Mikal Bridges and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 1:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 134-105 loss to the 76ers, Bridges totaled .

If you'd like to place a bet on Bridges' props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 20.1 27.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.5 Assists 2.5 3.3 3.0 PRA 33.5 27.8 34.9 PR -- 24.5 31.9 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the 76ers

Bridges' Nets average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, giving up 110.9 points per contest.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 24.2 assists per game.

The 76ers concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Mikal Bridges vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/11/2023 34 23 6 1 3 0 2 11/7/2022 44 15 5 1 1 1 0

